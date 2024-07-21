Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 52,836 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,836 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of TriNet Group worth $20,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $107.80. 294,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.82. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

