Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,964 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Atkore by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Atkore by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average of $157.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $194.98.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

