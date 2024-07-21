Karen Kwan Sells 10,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$99,030.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$48.23.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

