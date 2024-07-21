Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

