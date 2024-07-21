KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issues Earnings Results

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.
KeyCorp Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.
KeyCorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 103.80%.
KeyCorp Company Profile
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
