Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $38.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,093,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 202,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.