Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,276,000 after buying an additional 1,123,427 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 605,591 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 86.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after buying an additional 590,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

