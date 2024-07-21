Ladder Capital’s (LADR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

LADR stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 88.40. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 123,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 293,615 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

