Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $182.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2024

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.55.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.6 %

Landstar System stock opened at $184.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.65 and a 200-day moving average of $184.88. Landstar System has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.