Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $182.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.55.
LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Landstar System Trading Up 0.6 %
Landstar System stock opened at $184.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.65 and a 200-day moving average of $184.88. Landstar System has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.80.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
Further Reading
