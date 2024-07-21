Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.70

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.70 and traded as low as $19.12. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 9,772 shares.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
