Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Chairman Sells $9,362,610.00 in Stock

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $46.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 943.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,227,000 after buying an additional 1,775,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $65,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $47,063,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $15,768,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 531,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 319,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

