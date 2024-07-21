Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $569.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.01. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 25,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $194,510.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,526.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $119,328.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,961.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 25,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $194,510.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,526.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,747 shares of company stock worth $333,089. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 34,614 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Articles

