Lineage, Inc. Prices IPO at $70.00-$82.00 Per Share (LINE)

Lineage, Inc. (LINE) plans to raise $3.6 billion in an initial public offering on Thursday, July 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 47,000,000 shares at a price of $70.00-$82.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Lineage, Inc. generated $5.3 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $162.8 million. Lineage, Inc. has a market cap of $17.8 billion.

Lineage provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the worldâ€™s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, with a modern and strategically located network of properties.(Incorporated in Delaware) We serve more than 13,000 of the largest food retailers, manufacturers, processors and food service distributors. Our business is competitively positioned to deliver a seamless end-to-end, technology-enabled, customer experience for thousands of customers, each with their own unique requirements in the temperature-controlled supply chain. As of March 31, 2024, we operated an interconnected global temperature-controlled warehouse network, comprising over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2024. (Note: Lineage disclosed the terms for its REIT IPO on July 16, 2024, in an S-11/A filing: 47.0 million shares at a price range of $70.00 to $82.00 to raise $3.57 billion, if priced at the $76.00 mid-point of its range. Background: Lineage filed its S-11 on June 28, 2024, without disclosing terms for its REIT IPO. (Note: REIT stands for real estate investment trust.) The estimated proceeds figure of $100 million was a placeholder. Some IPO pros estimated that this IPO could raise as much as $3.5 billion in proceeds.) “.

Lineage was founded in 2012 and has 26127 employees. The company is located at 46500 Humboldt Drive Novi, MI 48377 and can be reached via phone at (800) 678-7271 or on the web at http://www.onelineage.com/.

