Loom Network Price Hits $0.0692 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $84.73 million and approximately $151.02 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,270,898 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

