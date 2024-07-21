Lumi Credits (LUMI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $855.67

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $855.67 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

