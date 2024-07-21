LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,215,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.59% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $3,192,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

