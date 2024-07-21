Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $127.60

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $127.60 and traded as high as $139.40. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $139.15, with a volume of 4,025 shares.

Macquarie Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.62.

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $2.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.99. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.28%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

