Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $127.60

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2024

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKYGet Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $127.60 and traded as high as $139.40. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $139.15, with a volume of 4,025 shares.

Macquarie Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.62.

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $2.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.99. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.28%.

About Macquarie Group

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.