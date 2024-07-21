Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 324

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 322 ($4.18) to GBX 324 ($4.20) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.09) to GBX 325 ($4.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

EMG opened at GBX 252.60 ($3.28) on Thursday. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.23 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 253.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 248.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,684.00, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Man Group news, insider Dixit Joshi acquired 38,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £99,657.63 ($129,240.86). Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

