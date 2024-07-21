Manta Network Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $386.05 million and approximately $22.18 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,786,186 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 359,705,560.7833333 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.99966544 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $22,422,850.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

