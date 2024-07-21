Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $86.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Get Masco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. Masco has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,282,000 after acquiring an additional 159,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after acquiring an additional 254,040 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,288,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.