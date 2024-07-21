MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $30.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MXL. Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NYSE:MXL opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 97,447 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,406,000 after purchasing an additional 903,235 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

