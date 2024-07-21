McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 846,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 1.6% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $454,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $580.13. 562,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.53. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCK

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.