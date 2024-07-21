Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.16. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
