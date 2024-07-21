Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.16. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Medallion Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

