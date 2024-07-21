Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $4.80 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.