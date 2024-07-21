Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 236,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 64,518 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 71,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 98,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.1 %

MDT traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,292,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

