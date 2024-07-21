Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.7% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.10.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ META traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $476.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,149,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,282. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.41 and its 200-day moving average is $471.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.42, for a total value of $453,785.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,035 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,106 shares of company stock worth $154,542,945 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.