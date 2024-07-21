Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.10 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $974,102.98 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002224 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.