Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $28.98 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $28.98 million and approximately $65,781.84 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,072,402 coins and its circulating supply is 36,314,371 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

