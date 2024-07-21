M&G Plc Invests $15.17 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after buying an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $137,941,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $101,233,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.26. 18,038,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,122,340. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,483,154.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $783,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,483,154.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,730 shares of company stock valued at $30,218,549. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.