M&G Plc Invests $169,000 in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

M&G Plc bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,381.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,862. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,563 shares of company stock worth $230,496. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 90,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,639. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $324.86 million, a P/E ratio of 143.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 960.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.