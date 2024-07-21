M&G Plc Invests $169,000 in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

M&G Plc bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,381.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust
In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,862. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,563 shares of company stock worth $230,496. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE PSTL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 90,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,639. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $324.86 million, a P/E ratio of 143.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.
Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 960.00%.
Postal Realty Trust Profile
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
