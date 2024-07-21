M&G Plc Invests $9.77 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.18. 3,073,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,202. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.