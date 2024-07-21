M&G Plc Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $563.12. The stock had a trading volume of 981,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,134. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.51 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $589.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

