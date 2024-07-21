M&G Plc Makes New $773,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 1,840,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,459. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

