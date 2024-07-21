M&G Plc Purchases New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 138,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHK stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $81.01. 1,556,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.26. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

