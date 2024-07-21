M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 166,446 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Unum Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 6,498.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 626,676 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Unum Group by 85.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 357,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

UNM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

