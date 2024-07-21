M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 210,766 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 210,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of HIG stock traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $101.11. 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

