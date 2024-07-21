M&G Plc Takes $11.80 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $282,100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $208,745,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,815,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kenvue by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,265 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.4 %

KVUE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 15,412,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,377,378. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.