M&G Plc Takes Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 104.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $10.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.66. 2,550,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,170. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.37 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

