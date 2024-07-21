Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,136 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Domino’s Pizza worth $25,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DPZ traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.17. 1,613,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $506.02 and a 200-day moving average of $473.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.89.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

