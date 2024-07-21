Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Synopsys worth $80,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $563.12. The company had a trading volume of 981,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,134. The business has a 50 day moving average of $589.52 and a 200-day moving average of $563.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.51 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

