Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,183 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of PDD worth $77,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.04. 4,888,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,479. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $74.48 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.71.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

