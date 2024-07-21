Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,180 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $51,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,585,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

