Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $19.36 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Manhattan Associates worth $19,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.59. The company had a trading volume of 508,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.40 and its 200-day moving average is $233.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

