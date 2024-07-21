Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.13 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $20,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,152,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after purchasing an additional 266,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,718,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,347,000 after purchasing an additional 392,250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,360,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $217,663,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after buying an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

