Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.46 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Kellanova worth $23,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kellanova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Kellanova stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $57.96. 1,613,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,344. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.23.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.62.

View Our Latest Report on K

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,849,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,904,084 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.