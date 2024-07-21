Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $53.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,275 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,360 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $53,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,677. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

