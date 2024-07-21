Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $72.25 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $72,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,224,713,000 after purchasing an additional 412,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,570,000 after buying an additional 249,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after buying an additional 649,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,601,000 after acquiring an additional 589,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,567,000 after acquiring an additional 307,156 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.97. 1,424,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

