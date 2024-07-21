Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $75.30 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 546,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,881 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $75,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,782,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,369. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.92.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.