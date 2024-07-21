Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $78.85 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Roper Technologies worth $78,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $567.31. 459,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $575.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.60.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

