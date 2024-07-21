Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

LHX traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.96. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $242.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

